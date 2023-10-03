Decentralize.TV - Episode 17 – Oct 3, 2023 – Liberty advocate Derrick Broze teaches people to take back their power and self-determination from false “authorities”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pro-liberty advocate, author, speaker and educator Derrick Broze joins Decentralize.TV to advocate for self-determination, rejecting centralized false authority and consciously choosing to live free. Broze is currently running for the Mayor of Houston, Texas and is the founder of the Conscious Resistance network (TheConsciousResistance.com).