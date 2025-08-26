BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1057 The Road Home
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 2 weeks ago

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1057 The Road Home


Bible verse: Yochanan (John) 8:31-33 if you believe the truth.


SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is about allowing the word to transform your life totally. Once you know and start to practice this truth it will set you free. But most people love to tied to sin and refuse to let that sin disappear. Why is that? During my 20 years of leading BGMC it amazes me how many people o not see the truth. Even 2 of YESHUA’S did not understand the reason MESSIAH came. How could anyone work so closely with MESSIAH and not understand why HE was here.


VERSES: Yochanan (John) 8:31-33 if you believe the truth. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 42:1-8 the coastlands wait for his Torah. Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:13-14 The road most people travel. Tehilim (Psa) 25:8-9 teaches who. Proverbs 4:17-18 path of who. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 61:1 captives free. Luke 24:13-32 I thought you were here to do something else.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy