LAST-FLAG-STANDING: Russell-Jay: Gould.
42 views • 5 months ago

"√ : Please, Share-Share-Share &: SUBSCRIBE..

√ : Subscribe-Direct-on-our-Website. : Stay-in the touch: http://www.LastFlagStanding.com

√ : http://Linktr.ee/RussellJayGould .

√ : Get-on Claim of the Life-http://fortheclaimofthelife.com .

√ : Send [IN]TERVIEW [RE]QUESTS to tell[at]lastflagstanding.com.

" Last Flag Standing "


√ : SCREENING-AUTHORIZATIONS- Part-One:

: AUTHORIZATIONS FOR THE SCREENING AND/OR [RE] POST OF THIS FILM.

: FILM-POSSESS: VOID-EDITING-FILM: LAST-FLAG-STANDING &: POSSESSES-COPYRIGHTS.

~1: ON-LINE/IN-PERSON-SCREENINGS: FREE:

: AUTHORIZATIONS FOR THE SCREENING AND/OR: [RE] POST OF THIS FILM: FREE, IF, VOID-CHARGING-MONETARY-FEES:

**If you wish to share this film for free to others: 1. you may repost or replay for no fee, or screen this film at no cost to others. 2. No changes or edits may be made. 3. Link back to the LASTFLAGSTANDING.COM 4. Copy and paste these instructions wherever you share it for others to see.


√ : SCREENING-AUTHORIZATIONS- Part-Two:

~2: MONETARY AND/OR: AD]VERTISEMENT AND/OR: FEE-GENERATING-COSTS:

: [IN]PERSON-SCREENINGS, DIGITAL-[RE]PLAYS/SCREENINGS, SAMPLE=YOUTUBE/FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM/TWITTER/AND/OR: OTHER-PLATFORMS IN THE BOTH-PART AND/OR: COMPLETE-SHOWINGS WITH THE FILM: LAST-FLAG-STANDING IS WITH THE DUTY OF THE PAYOUT: 50% WITH THE MONETARY-GAINS OF THE PERSON-SCREENING AND/OR: [AD]VERTISMENT ON THE SCREENINGS, PAYOUT-GOES: FILM-MAKER: Rachel-Dara: Prince(: EVERY-21-DAYS, PAYOUT) AT THE PAYPAL.ME.RUSSELLJAYGOULD WITH THE DUTY BY THE JOINING-PERSONS.

**If you wish to share this film for a fee, collect profits or gain on advertising rights, 1. Send an email link to your posting location: at tel(at)lastflagstanding.com, 2. Do not make any changes or edits to the film , 3. Pay it forward by sending 50% of earnings to: PAYPAL.ME/RUSSELLJAYGOULD every 30 days, 4. Link back to the LASTFLAGSTANDING.COM. 5. Copy and paste these instructions wherever you share it for others to see."

jayrussellgould
