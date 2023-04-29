Russian Forces Shocked! Dozens of US M-ATV Armored Vehicles Suddenly Arrive in Ukraine

US Military News





Apr 28, 2023





The recent arrival of the Oshkosh M-ATVs in the Ukrainian army is a positive development for the country's armed forces. The vehicle's unique characteristics, such as its V-shaped hull engineered to deflect blasts and its ability to take a 7.62mm round to the engine and continue to drive, make it an ideal asset in the fight against improvised explosive devices and other threats.





The M-ATV's deployment in special reconnaissance, military intelligence, and other missions will enhance the Ukrainian army's capabilities and help them better fight against Russian forces.





Additionally, the $350 million military assistance package provided by the United States, which includes ammunition for the M-ATV MRAP, HIMARS, and howitzers, among other equipment, underscores the commitment of the international community to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, against Russian aggressors.





