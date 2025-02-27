Spider’s EGG SAC COCOON construction. Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? MVI_3868-78,87-9merged

Imagine my pleasure at discovering Madeira, my wild spider which I have been feeding for many weeks, making an egg cocoon, and discovering the earlier one from just a few weeks ago, all close by to her daytime resting spot. She is teaching me more than I ever knew about spiders. Spiders are a superb example of morphic resonance: how else can they do all they can do, by instinct? No genes can orchestrate the behaviours they evince, with zero training. I see far fewer spiders these days. It is another class of invertebrates that appear to me to be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective observation of mine. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.