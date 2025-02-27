Spider’s EGG SAC COCOON construction. Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? MVI_3868-78,87-9merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Imagine my pleasure at discovering Madeira, my wild spider which I have been feeding for many weeks, making an egg cocoon, and discovering the earlier one from just a few weeks ago, all close by to her daytime resting spot. She is teaching me more than I ever knew about spiders. Spiders are a superb example of morphic resonance: how else can they do all they can do, by instinct? No genes can orchestrate the behaviours they evince, with zero training. I see far fewer spiders these days. It is another class of invertebrates that appear to me to be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective observation of mine. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.