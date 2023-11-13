Cat Neligan: Sun x Mars Trine Neptune... ALL SIGNS HOROSCOPES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
upcoming transit of the sun and mars in scorpio in a trine to neptune in pisces00:00 - Transit overview
scorpio 16:00
sagittarius 16:57
capricorn 17:50
aquarius 19:00
pisces 20:03
aries 21:14
taurus 22:22
gemini 23:30
cancer 24:32
leo 25:35
virgo 26:25
libra 27:25