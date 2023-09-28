Winning the Mind War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Author Donald Lee
(What the Hell is going on?) about the Mind War that humanity is waking up to
around the world. We cover the 5 tactics of 5th generation war that start with
cancel culture to create polarization up until killing. We discuss the Mass
Formation and the ways we can protect our mind from the active ways they work
using technology and classic brainwashing to keep us in fear and apathy states.
We end with some of the content from Donald's new book called "The Way
Forward..." to choose a better path forward both individually and
collectively focusing on personal power, liberty/responsibility and love.