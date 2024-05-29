© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨ACTOR DENNIS QUAID JUST ENDORSED RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP OVER THE WEAPONIZATION OF THE DOJ! "I was ready not to vote for Trump until I saw a weaponization of our justice system," Quaid said. Another big win for Trump! It sure would be a shame if this went viral!
https://x.com/BoLoudon/status/1795551585524744631