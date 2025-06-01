TYRANNY ALERT: Trust The Palantir Plan by Brian Young

TYRANNY ALERT

Donald Trump Tapping Palantir to create a Master Database on every American is the ultimate betrayal of America and MAGA!

This is straight out of the 1984 Playbook. The overthrow of America with Technocracy by Trump, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel is horrendous. Anyone who tolerates this is going to get boiled alive!

Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American

https://newrepublic.com/post/195904/trump-palantir-data-americans

Palantir World Order PDF

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:04d15988-1845-4765-9477-bfc630390248

Meet Dark MAGA Guru Curtis Yarvin PDF

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:76407100-7451-45e1-81a4-d20610ff5685

The Rise of Dark MAGA Exposed PDF

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:ab376486-490f-43a2-abb8-198704a0fc5f

The Jewish Agenda Exposed PDF

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:585ce247-a0a0-41b0-a692-c7f29e2239c9

