The Assassination of the Character of God - Part 1

The word assassination is not just about murder of a public figure it also means to ruin someone's reputation or character.

This is exactly what is done to God's name, character and reputation by preachers and teachers who do not know God personally by judges him by their experiences.

What is the result? A very wrong picture of God that shows partiality and vengeance instead of LOVE.

This is the first part of the series with the promise more to come.

Please be observant of the charges against God keeping in mind that they may be your charges.