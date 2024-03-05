BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Coming Total Solar Eclipse-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 4 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
102 views • 03/05/2024

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse, known as the 'Great North American Eclipse,' will trace a narrow path of totality across 13 U.S. states. It will be a mirror image of the last solar eclipse that took place in 2017, and will form a near-perfect 'X' across the heart of America. Is this just a natural event taking place, or is it a sign of something much larger and more ominous? That's the question everyone is attempting to answer, and we'll take a shot at it as well. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we live in strange times, and they keep getting stranger by the minute. Ordinarily I would not pay much attention to something like this, but seeing as it's Day 1.449 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, perhaps we would do well to investigate. The first thing you need to understand from a biblical perspective is that we are still in the Church Age, we are not looking for signs, we walk by faith and not by sight as Paul tells us. That said, our dispensation is rapidly closing and the one coming in will absolutely be looking for signs, miracles and wonders that the Antichrist will be happy to provide for them. Here's a fun fact, numerically the date of 04.08.24 add up to…you guessed it…18, and 18 is made up of 6+6+6. What does that actually mean in the overall scheme of things? Let's open up our King James Bibles and find out!


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
