Changing of the NWO puppets! Trump "saves" TikTok on the eve of inauguration | Gaza ceasefire begins
333 views • 7 months ago
Trump proposes deal to save TikTok with 50% US govt ownership | Supreme Court upholds TikTok law allowing president to ban any social media app deemed controlled by "foreign adversary" | Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 3 Israeli hostages | Max Blumenthal confronts Anthony Blinken on Gaza genocide | Trump makes $58B from $trump meme coin | Bill Gates says he's "impressed" with Trump after 3-hour meeting | Vivek to step down from DOGE, may fill Vance vacant Senate seat | Trump preparing "blitz" of day one executive orders and first mass deportations in Chicago Tuesday | Musk to set up his own Mar-a-Lago in Washington, DC
