The Number of the Beast

Many are teaching that the mark of the beast is something other than what it really is. Some even go as far as to say that if you don't keep the Sabbath, you have the Mark of the Beast already. I take you for a very short and rough journey through just a few of the many scriptures that plainly explain what it is. Walk with me for a little while people and see for yourself. Feel free to leave your weird comments below. Be sure to watch all the other vids so you will have an understanding of what the mark of the beast will be in the future. Enjoy! Kelley Ministries Studio One Nation Earth Productions 2025. Charis Kelley SoundWorkX 2025.