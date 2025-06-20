BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran, Saudi Arabia & the Daniel 8 War: Bible Prophecy Unfolding
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
52 views • 2 months ago

What do Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the growing tensions between Islam and the West have to do with end-time Bible prophecy? In this week's teaching, Tom Stapleton reveals how Daniel 8:1–7 and Daniel 11:2 describe a coming Islamic alliance—led by a ram—that will rise up against the Western powers in a devastating war. Discover how the ram of Daniel 8 represents Islam, how the "fourth far richer king" of Daniel 11 points to Saudi Arabia, and how these nations are aligning for a final prophetic showdown. Are we now witnessing the formation of the end-time Islamic coalition? How do Iran’s ambitions and Saudi Arabia’s wealth play into the unfolding of prophecy? Discover Donald Trump's grave mistake with the weapons contract with Saudi Arabia, weapons that will be turned on the West. Yet in spite of the great coming war, this clash is far more than political—it's a spiritual war between God’s law, Sharia law, and counterfeit Christianity. 🔥 Prepare to see the Middle East, Islam, and the West in a whole new prophetic light. 👉 Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe to stay updated on more Bible prophecy teachings! 📖 Key Texts: Daniel 8:1–7, Daniel 11:2

Keywords
daniel 8prophecy unfoldingmiddleeast prophecy
