2 Russian BTRs (armored personnel carriers) Decimate Ukrainian NATO-Equipped Column in Kursk Ambush

On the Kursk front, two Russian Marine BTR-82As ambushed a column of 19 NATO vehicles from Ukraine’s 82nd Brigade.

The Marines destroyed 8 vehicles in crossfire, with others retreating or being eliminated by reinforcements.

The BTR crews stopped the Ukrainian armored advance, with marines saying, "The enemy’s nightmare at the sight of our BTRs is just beginning..."

Via: @RVvoenkor

The destruction of Russian missiles over Ukraine by Western forces would involve the U.S. in the war; Washington believes that Kiev can defend itself, the Pentagon stated.

The stockpile of long-range missiles from the U.S. and its allies is limited, said U.S. Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder at a briefing in response to a question about the possibility of increasing assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

According to Ryder, decisions regarding the transfer of such missiles are made based on an assessment of their own combat readiness.