Alien Abduction, Milab Experiences, & Hauntings - Carolyn Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/07/18/alien-abduction-milab
Carolyn is an alien abductee and milab. She recounts stories of her childhood living near Killeen Base where Nuclear Weapons were stored during the Cold War. Her house was haunted. She describes ghostly phenomena and ET/UFO encounters experienced by her and her mother.
In part 2 Carolyn goes into details about Milab Experiences, cloned body experiences and alternate reality experiences.