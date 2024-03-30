They Want Your Guns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The DOJ is coming for your guns.
They launched ERPO laws to label people extremists in order to take their guns — and allow family members to report on one another.
Did they borrow this from “1984” on purpose?
Redacted News | Yes, They Are Coming For Your Guns! DOJ Launches New Gun Dystopic Department (29 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4man0o-yes-they-are-coming-for-your-guns-doj-launches-new-gun-dystopic-department-.html