They Want Your Guns

The DOJ is coming for your guns.

They launched ERPO laws to label people extremists in order to take their guns — and allow family members to report on one another.

Did they borrow this from “1984” on purpose?





Redacted News | Yes, They Are Coming For Your Guns! DOJ Launches New Gun Dystopic Department (29 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4man0o-yes-they-are-coming-for-your-guns-doj-launches-new-gun-dystopic-department-.html