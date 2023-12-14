Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VIGANO calls Pope Francis a FALSE Prophet APOSTATE Pope
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
69 views
Published 2 months ago

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live on Dec 13, 2023


Get Dr. Taylor Marshall's new book on St Nicholas here: https://amzn.to/4ahcxaF


Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò published a video address on “Is the Pope Catholic?” in which he asserts that Jorge Bergoglio-Pope Francis is a “false prophet” and “apostate pope” to which no Catholic owes obedience. Dr. Taylor Marshall provides commentary.


Subscribe to this channel for future updates on this topic: http://youtube.com/c/drtaylormarshall?sub_confirmation=1


Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:

https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall


Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X


Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk


Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:


🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall


Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f49N7QpwAQA

Keywords
christiancatholicpope francisfalse prophetapostateviganodr taylor marshall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket