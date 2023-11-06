Accidental Truth and UFO Revelations – An Interview with Ron James

Michael Salla





Nov 6, 2023





Ron James is the Director and Producer of Accidental Truth – UFO Revelations, a film documentary released in April 2023 that investigates insider revelations on the reality of the UFO phenomenon. It examines groundbreaking witness testimonies concerning retrieved UFO debris and alien bodies that have spurred Congressional action to get to the truth about UFOs. Accidental Truth has won 24 awards worldwide for its detailed investigation into the reality of UFOs and their national security implications.





In his first Exopolitics Today interview, James discusses how he began his film career and why he got involved in the UFO phenomenon in 2008. He explains his interviews with key witnesses and insiders whose revelations have directly influenced members of the US Congress to take UFOs seriously and to begin Congressional hearings. He also explains behind-the-scenes efforts to get UFO legislation passed and how a Hollywood UFO Disclosure group may be critical in achieving future disclosures. James finally explains the importance of experiencer testimonies and why he believes their contributions to understanding the truth behind UFOs have been historically undervalued, but that is about to change.





Accidental Truth – UFO Revelations is available at: accidentaltruths.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZCHvqaltxE