Unlucky day, a group of the brigade Edelweiss of Ukraine captured toward Liman

A group of soldiers from the 8th battalion of the 10th mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured by Russian troops and taken to Liman. The group is captured at the important fortifications defending the cities of Kramatorsk and Slaviansky after their team suffers a costly defeat. Earlier, Russian troops dropped leaflets on the positions of the Ukrainian Army, calling for surrender to non-participation in hostilities.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY