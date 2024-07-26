BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THESE Could Not FALL Into Place As Perfectly As They Do Without Being TRUE. The Writing on the WALL. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)
GettheTruth1000
GettheTruth1000
88 views • 9 months ago

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.


The Time Of The Judgement is Arriving ...Are You Converted ?? That Is all that Matters...Get Your account Settled Now with The Father in Heaven by the Payment on the Cross for Your Sins in the FLESH.


Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384


Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8


Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck
