THESE Could Not FALL Into Place As Perfectly As They Do Without Being TRUE. The Writing on the WALL. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.





The Time Of The Judgement is Arriving ...Are You Converted ?? That Is all that Matters...Get Your account Settled Now with The Father in Heaven by the Payment on the Cross for Your Sins in the FLESH.







Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b