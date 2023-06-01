BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FACE MASK MADNESS – Part Four
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
51 views • 06/01/2023

I very publicly throw down the gauntlet and demand, yet again, that the pretend Magistrate Charles Pitto change his mind about denying me a trial by jury of my peers, as is my God given right. I outline my immovable position.

Messages to Paul Balban, Gibraltar MP for Transport, and Police Commissioner Richard Ullger are included.

Also discussed are the governor's open-house event; censorship of Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation; and views about the Gibraltar legal profession and Gibraltar Royal Police in general.

For more details, read the associated article: Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/face-mask-madness-part-4/

Keywords
protestarrestcourtpandemicfacemaskcovid15-minute-citiestrial-by-juryprison-cities
