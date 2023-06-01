FACE MASK MADNESS – Part Four

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I very publicly throw down the gauntlet and demand, yet again, that the pretend Magistrate Charles Pitto change his mind about denying me a trial by jury of my peers, as is my God given right. I outline my immovable position.
Messages to Paul Balban, Gibraltar MP for Transport, and Police Commissioner Richard Ullger are included.
Also discussed are the governor's open-house event; censorship of Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation; and views about the Gibraltar legal profession and Gibraltar Royal Police in general.
For more details, read the associated article: Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/face-mask-madness-part-4/