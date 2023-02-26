02.26.23 Cider Sunday: Fenceline catkin Dry Hopped Cider 3.5/5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the first cider I've come across with such an interesting nose. Sadly that didn't translate to the mouth for me. Running 6.9 for the ABV, zero IBUs as expected since it's a cider and the SRM is a crisp sparkling light straw 2.I was expecting more from the palate after reading the information given but it did not seem to translate for me.
