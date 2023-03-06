HIGH PROBABILITY THAT OUR RESPONSES ARE BEING USED TO SHAPE THE ONGOING NARRATIVE. BIG ALT MEDIA INVOLVEMENT?

Yep. So they created a fluid incident. In order to know exactly how to pull it all off, they allow the big media channels to get in there and create all the hype while they sit back and watch our conversations and learn exactly how to/if proceed. This way they can literally customize this play to exactly what they know(our online conversations) us to be thinking. So when we speak on this online, I think it s g old be in a manner that reflects we re not going for the same play twice and that this bullshit is recognized and "dont even try it"... this is why the big channels keep pumping the fear w ZERO proof. It's to keep us talking so they can learn the next move and the big channels pushing this.. yeah, you got it, they're making money hand over fist and are in on the scam. I said it. I'm tired of passes. They know wtf they're doing and it's plain as day. People just don't want to believe their heros are leading them by the nose and using us to set us up for the inbound bullshit. I don't think they're sold on this yet all the way... this looks like it depends on us but make no mistake, the people profiting here are in on this. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]