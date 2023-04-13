Biohacking Diet (with just $1) 🥥 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you’re wondering where the heck to start diet hacking, start with Coconuts. Coconuts are my number one diet hack because they are economic, simple, social, nutritious, delicious, and fun. You can replace one of your meals a day with a coconut that is going to cost you about one dollar.
From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
