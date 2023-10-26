Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Visionary Marija for October 25, 2023

Quo Vadis





Oct 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's MedjugorjeMessage to Visionary Marija for October 25, 2023.





Please like, share and subscribe to assist me in bringing these messages to a wider audience.





Here is the October 25, 2023 Monthly Message to Visionary Marija:





"Dear Children!





The winds of evil, hatred and unrest blow across the land to destroy lives.





That is why the most high sent me to you to lead you towards the path of peace and unity with God and people.





You, little children, are my outstretched hands: pray, fast, and offer sacrifices for peace.





A treasure that every heart longs for.





Than you for answering my call."





Also this week, Maria, during her normal daily apparition received this message from Our Lady on October 20, 2023:





Our Lady very seriously said: “Pray for peace.”





Marija is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici and was 16 when the apparitions began.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





It was January 25, 1987, when the first monthly message was given from Our Lady.





Maria is described in all the books of Medjugorje as deeply spiritual, prayerful, meek, sensitive and humble.





Marija also has a wonderful sense of humor and a radiant joy about her.





She has the ability to make total strangers feel as though they are really long lost friends.





Marija is married and has four children.





She lives part of the year in Italy and part of her year in Medjugorje.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eSOqtRSees