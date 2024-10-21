Government has waged war against us, says Prof. David Hughes & James Corbett

"Historically sociopolitical and economic change on the scale of 'The Great Reset' has only been possible through World War. "It follows that global technocracy can only be instituted through World War. "We now find ourselves in World War III and have done since the WHO Pandemic Declaration of 2020. "This war assumes the form of a global class war. "World War III looks nothing like World War I or World War III. "The aims, the strategies, the tactics and the weapons are all different. "I've coined the term Omni War to describe World War 3. "Omni War is war waged by the few against the many. "A proportionately minuscule transnational ruling class seeks to use its control over the means of production to subjugate and ultimately enslave the rest of humanity.

"James Corbett offers a fitting description of the Omni War...

"Fifth-generation warfare is an all-out war that is being waged against all of us by our governments and the international organizations to which they belong. "It is being waged against each and every one of us right now, and it is a battle for full-spectrum dominance over every single aspect of your life: your movements and interactions, your transactions, even your innermost thoughts and feelings and desires. "Governments the world over are working with corporations to leverage technology to control you down to the genomic level, and they will not stop until each and every person who resists them is subdued or eliminated. "The most incredible part of all of this is that so few know that the war is even taking place, let alone that they are a combatant in it."

The full video of Prof. David A. Hughes from 21 Sep 2024 titled "David Hughes, PhD - Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture" is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v5hu6ii-david-hughes-resisting-the-global-technocratic-coup-seeing-the-bigger-pictu.html

The full video of James Corbett from 18 Apr 2023 titled “Episode 441 – Your Guide to 5th-Generation Warfare” is posted here:

https://corbettreport.com/5thgen/

