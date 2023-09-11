The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. We Have Not Forgotten. We Will Not Comply!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this day of
remembrance, the body of Christ prays for all who were tragically lost
on this day in 2001. For me it's a reminder of how fragile our lives are
and how precious and wonderful our God is.
Remember that the plan of the evildoers was to bring this country to it's knees. While we are stumbling a bit as a nation right now; many of us learned that we cannot and will not bow down to any authoritarian movement or regime. Domestic or abroad.
That brings us to
the present tyranny that we are facing a nation Warriors Of Light. The
COVID power grab is on and I believe the young man in today's video is
indicative of the type of response these tyrants can expect as they once
again try to infringe on our God-given rights. Not today satan, not
today.
Let's Rock!
Video credits:
DO NOT COMPLY - My Message To The Liberal Elite
Cameron Gilliam
@CameronJGilliam
https://www.youtube.com/@CameronJGilliam
