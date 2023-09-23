BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Freedom Rally 23 September 2023 at State Library
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 09/23/2023

This is part 3 of 3 videos of this Saturday's rally. The large numbers seen in the first two videos have suddenly disappeared to reveal a small group, the regular group, who chose to take a different route past State Library before returning to Parliament House. One of the early scenes in this video shows the large group in the distance turning into Bourke Street. Our small group who have been rallying every Saturday, rain, hail and shine, had decided we had the right to make our own decision and went to State Library to give more speeches. There is a certain amount of comfort being a part of a close and caring group. The video finishes back at Parliament House with remainders of the large group and Ivan singing a freedom song. 

Keywords
freedomrallysongmelbourneivanparliament housebourke streetlarge numbersstate librarysmall group
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy