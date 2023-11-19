Why you do not see the Real News on TV.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The news is a Parrot for their owners and controllers. Remember it is NOT news. It is Media & PR for their owners and controllers.
Remember if you are not paying for the product, YOU ARE the Product.
Samuel Clemens - "If do not read the paper you are uninformed. If you read the paper you are misinformed." It is only amplified today.
Sources of real news - start on censored YouTube
Benny Johnson, Doc Rich, Epoch TV - Facts Matters, Officer Tatum