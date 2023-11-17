Rabbis for Ceasefire: Jewish Leaders Organize to Halt Israel's Bombardment of Gaza

[MIRRORED]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpOOaC_HxOo

We speak to Rabbi Alissa Wise, an organizer with Rabbis for Ceasefire and the founding co-chair of Jewish Voice for Peace's Rabbinical Council, about Tuesday's "March for Israel" in Washington, D.C., that was covered widely by the mainstream media and platformed antisemitic Christian Zionists. Wise sees a deep connection between Jewish religious principles and anti-Zionist activism and says accusations that anti-Zionists are antisemitic are a cynical strategy used to "shield Israel from accountability." She says Israel cannot be uniquely exempt from political and humanitarian critique. "Israel is not a Jewish person. Israel is a state. God forbid we should not be able to cry out when states are committing horrific genocidal violence in the name of Jewish people." Democracy Now! is an independent global news hour that airs on over 1,500 TV and radio stations Monday through Friday. Watch our livestream at democracynow.org Mondays to Fridays 8-9 a.m. ET.

