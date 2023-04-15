Kingdom In Context | Interviewed By Founded Earth Brothers





An introduction to Kingdom In Context and the significance of the Investigating Babylon series.





Take a look at how the bible can lead people to flat earth, the existence of an endless void within oneself as non believers, real world flat earth facts, apocryphal texts, Roman Catholicism and the Trinity, the reason why we are here on earth, and more.





Once upon a time not too many moons ago, I didn't have faith and I didn't believe flat earth. However, when I challenged myself to prove the earth was a spinning globe, I ended up proving the earth was flat and stationary.

Realising the earth is flat wasn't an express lane to the bible but it was a huge stepping stone.





Not too many moons later...

Me: "Jesus saves!"





SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oC311JjOg7I&feature=youtu.be