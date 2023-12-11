BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Most Shocking UPDATED Lahaina Fire Drone Footage Yet. **Totally Inexplicable**
276 views • 12/11/2023

Please Read and Share “Burn Back Better”

https://amzn.to/49XuPh2

Submit FOIA Requests and Questions to these organizations:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1c9tIKanb-hO2MOw12eaym-EohVlpb4A4-9E9vJCB79w/edit?usp=sharing

Here is the crowd sourced list of missing and deceased. http://www.LahainaFireVictims.com If you know of someone that is missing or deceased and is NOT on this list please let me know

And please give to Lani. Here’s a link to her Venmo

https://venmo.com/gdekneef

last four digits of Lani’s cell 1521

Karen’s Venmo is @Karen-Agonoy last four digits of phone 4641

https://venmo.com/u/Karen-Agonoy

Please give to Lani’s Venmo Grale Lani Dekneef @gdekneef and her direct cell is +1 (808) 600-1521

Please give directly to Jeremy & Elisha’s Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Jeremy-Baldwin-47 GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/e6721ba4 You can also call/text Jeremy directly at +1 (808) 283-4027 to give directly or offer resources like tools etc.

Please Give to the Agcaoili Family GoFundMe https://gofund.me/24b1bc26

Please Give to Ed and Michaelle Cheney

Venmo @DM-Cheney last four digits of phone number 2446

http://www.venmo.com/u/DM-Cheney

Go Fund Me

https://gofund.me/32700c93

Ed Cheney Cell 808-214-2446

Nuku Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Fifitaniu

Tou Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Touboy61

Nuku CashApp https://cash.app/$FifitaNiu15

Checks payable to Fifita Niu

P.O. BOX 4061 Kahului hi 96733

Brokered by Real Broker LLC

Merch http://www.EricWestMaui.com

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos


propagandaaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesmauimsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires
