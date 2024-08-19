Mike Adams Sermon #022 - Ephesians 6 - DETOX from Satan's molecules using God's medicine

- Natural vs. synthetic molecules' effects on health. (0:03)

- Natural foods and their potential toxicity, with examples from indigenous cultures. (4:19)

- Pharmaceuticals, natural remedies, and self-awareness. (9:09)

- Sexual purity and its impact on spiritual health. (13:42)

- Humanity's tendency towards immorality and the importance of spiritual detoxification. (19:39)

- Food science and cancer prevention through nutrition. (24:27)

- Light therapy and its healing properties, with references to the Bible. (31:36)

- Purity and hygiene in a religious context. (37:25)

- Sensory acuity and its connection to spirituality. (43:40)

- Demonic infestation and addiction. (48:08)

- Detoxification and spiritual growth through nutrition and faith. (52:35)





