Fall of the Cabal -- Part 4 of 10 -- CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (4)
Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE
About child trafficking, paedophile logos used by child protection agencies, adoption agencies, in Disney cartoons & movies, in Hollywood, in business and in politics. About Haiti as child trafficking island, the role of the Clintons and Trudeau…
English spoken Part 4 of 10
