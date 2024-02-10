Pets in Love





Feb 9, 2024





People Decry Him as Walking Skeleton without realizing the pain he endured

People around chased the dog away because they thought he was an Alien. But you can actually clearly see his condition! It looks terrible. And the worst thing is that the dog tried to ask for help but no one took care of him. The two hind legs were probably run over and are now deformed! His unusual gait is probably what makes people feel creepy. Do people really have to become so heartless?

