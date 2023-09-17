What's killing off Sweden's Conifers?

They say it's some kind of bark eating bug. But I've noticed that after heavy rain, more and more dead conifer needles appear. In fact, after heavy rains, for too many of us our garden crops stopped growing, withered just like this, and died off.

I don't believe in coincidences and I've stopped believing conspiracies are that, given the evidence of my own eyes and that of too many others to count.

Whatever sh*t they spray on us, it's killing, slowly (and not so slowly in some cases) every natural thing on Earth.

Isn't it time some mechanically minded men began disabling the spraying capabilities on at least some of these planes? I'm not advocating violence. That would be illegal.

So is sabotage, I guess. But when it comes to the cost of human, animal and plant life against what man made laws decide is right or wrong, I'll go with the suggestion of sabotage every time.



No regrets. If we do not fight against what is happening in the ways we can, we will all be responsible for the demise of Natural Humanity and ultimately, Nature herself.

https://exitwho.se/

