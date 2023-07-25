Retired United States Army Sergent - Boone Cutler on 5th Generation Warfare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boone Cutler, Retired Army Sergeant + Co - Author of "The Citizens
Guide to 5th Generation Warfare" with General Flynn, is joining Patriot Strong today to discuss military, the current condition of our country, and all things 5th Generation Warfare - stay tuned.