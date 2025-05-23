BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Apple Stock Hit by Trump’s 50% EU Tariff Threat | Market Turmoil Explained
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
3 months ago

Apple Stock Hit by Trump’s 50% EU Tariff Threat | Market Turmoil Explained #applestock #shorts #ytshorts #applenews

https://newsplusglobe.com/

President Donald Trump has threatened a 50% tariff on European Union goods, sending shockwaves through the global economy — and Apple is right in the crosshairs. With key products like iPhones and Macs assembled abroad, Apple stock fell sharply in early trading. In this video, News Plus Globe breaks down how this tariff threat could impact Apple, global markets, and your portfolio. Don’t miss this urgent update.


📅 Date: May 23, 2025

📍 Source: Market reactions to Trump’s trade policy

🎥 By: News Plus Globe

#TrumpTariff #StockMarketNews #TechStocks #AppleNews #BreakingNews #NewsPlusGlobe #TradeWar #EUTrade #GlobalMarkets #iPhoneTariff #MarketUpdate #FinanceNews #WallStreet #TrumpNews

trump newstech stocksstock market todayapple incapple stockmarket newsnews plus globeapple share priceapple stock newstrump tariff 2025trump eu tariffeuropean union tariffiphone tariffapple stock predictionapple news todayglobal market crashapple stock dropapple vs trumpeu tariff newsapple stock 2025
