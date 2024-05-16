Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico Assassination Attempt by 71 Year-Old Man [CREEPER CUT]





- Fico rushed to hospital after being shot and wounded





- Slovak media say shooter is 71-year-old man, motive unclear





- Biden, Putin, European leaders condemn the shooting





The gunman shot Mr Fico, 59, five times, initially leaving the prime minister in critical condition and undergoing surgery hours later on the evening of May 15.





Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has emerged from surgery and is no longer in a life-threatening condition after an attempted assassination, his deputy told the press.





Fico’s condition had been grave, and he was flown by helicopter to hospital for emergency treatment, an earlier statement on the prime minister’s official Facebook account said. Doctors removed part of Fico’s small intestine due to heavy bleeding into his abdominal cavity, according to local media.





The attempted assassination on Wednesday followed a government meeting in the town of Handlová, central Slovakia. 2024/05/15





