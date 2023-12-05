BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The U.S. Military managed to Recover the Navy P-8A Poseidon Spy Plaine - Out of the Water 2 Weeks After it Overshot the Runway in Hawaii
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
75 views • 12/05/2023

The U.S. military managed to recover the Navy P-8A "Poseidon" out of the water, after it overshot the runway in Hawaii.

Here's an underwater video and more info about this plane that went into the water....

U.S. Navy plane has been recovered from the environmentally sensitive bay in Hawaii that it crashed into two weeks ago after overshooting a nearby runway. 

The operation began at 6:30 a.m. local time Saturday and lasted more than 12 hours. The aircraft was first floated to a position adjacent to the runway before being lifted, piece by piece, up and out of the water. The last portion of the plane to be raised from Kaneohe Bay was the nose wheel, and that happened at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Navy. More...

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-navy-removes-spy-plane-hawaii-reef-2-weeks-after-crash-kaneohe-bay-oahu/

