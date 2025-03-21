❗️"Do you know how many cheeseburgers you can buy with a million hryvnia?" ⚰️🍔

The Zelensky regime's latest military recruitment ad is sickening.

Yes, you read that right. The official TikTok account of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has posted a video claiming that, for a youth contract payment of 1 million hryvnias (about $24,000), young men aged 18 to 24 can earn enough to purchase a whopping 15,000 cheeseburgers.