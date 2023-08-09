BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scientists Working On Creating A New Government-Issued Vaccine For 'Disease X'-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUGUST 8 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
71 views • 08/09/2023

According to some estimates, there is more than a one in four chance in the next decade of another global pandemic. We don't know whether this will be influenza, a coronavirus (like SARS and COVID), or something completely new. The World Health Organization refers to this unknown future threat as 'Disease X'. Par for the course here on Day 1,239 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.

"Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you." Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, if you thought that the pandemic and the lockdowns were a once-in-a-hundred-years scenario, which is to say something that happens quite rarely, you would be mistaken. In fact, the global community of our New World Order masters are quite excited to do it again. Speaking of things you are not allowed to say or even think, here's a funny story. This morning when logging onto our YouTube channel, I was informed that last night's show on The Mark of the Beast was removed and NTEB was issued the dreaded strike. They told me I had engaged in 'medical misinformation' because I mentioned a prayer request for someone's relative who took the jab and had a stroke. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, it ain't over, over even close to it, so you better get ready to face Disease X!!

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
