Hallow HIM--- time to repent for not placing HIM first in our lives

Almighty God is worthy of ALL praise. The Risen Jesus Christ said: " ALL authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth."
Yet we typically place family/career/ money/other distractions above Him. We fail to HALLOW Him-- Numbers 20: 12! Moses' failing to Hallow God kept Moses out of the Promised Land!
Tomorrow, April 30, 2023 beginning at 12 noon Pacific USA time, God willing, we will hold a 3 1/2 hour repentance cleanse/ sharing time with our brothers and sisters globally. www.globalrepent.com for zoom information: please join us! God bless you
Pastor Jeff [email protected]