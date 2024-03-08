The United States Continues to Weaken its Institutions as the CCP Eyes Taiwan | There is a Systematic Cycle of Recessions Destroying the U.S. Dollar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow BBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
On Rumble: BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Fuel, Kingdom Kandy, and Kingdom Cup. Also, choose preventative health plans from the Functional Medical Institute.
- New items are arriving like the MyPillow 2.0 and MyMattress Topper 2.0. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Prepare your food supply with mRNA Vaccine free and organic Texas freeze-dried beef at https://freedomfirstbeef.com and use the code BATTLE for 15% off.
- They stole your privacy through technology. Take it back at https://4freedommobile.com Use the code BATTLE and Let Freedom Ring.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.
- Protect yourself from free radicals in your bloodstream with the new Z-Shield with powerful cleansing ingredients including turmeric. Visit https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BATTLEFRONT and use the code Battlefront for 5% off.