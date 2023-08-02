© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They left like heroes, without flinching or retreating - President Putin spoke about the fallen members of the SMO, awarded them the title of Hero of Russia
The Russian leader thanked the heroes of the Northern Military District, who were awarded state awards, for their devoted service to Russia.