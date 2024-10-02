CLIMATE CRIMES - Is the government messing with our weather?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Updated and enhanced 💥 Please share this critical video about chemtrails and weather modification, by David Sorensen from Stop World Control.
This short but powerful film can open the eyes of MILLIONS about the government crimes, that cause mass destruction worldwide. Chemtrails and weather modification programs are causing massive natural disasters worldwide, like hurricane Helene.
Also make sure to read the full report on chemtrails and weather modification here: