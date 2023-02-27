BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Foundation-For-the-Antichrist-(Pastor-Charles-Lawson)
Ezekiel34
Ezekiel34
93 followers
52 views • 02/27/2023

Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Feb 26 2023

Albeit we differ on the timing of the Rapture... Lawson is a very devout man of GOD and I like his material & the way presented.__Ezek34

The Beast of Revelation 13 Is the Antichrist of the End Times Although Antichrists Have Been In All Ages. Agenda 2030, Mentioned by the Prime Minister of Hungary, Lays Out the Blueprint For World Government and Tyranny - Which Neatly Fulfills Prophecy Laid Out in the Bible. All This Leads to the Second Coming of Christ, but It Is Not Fixed in Time: It Is Conditional and Only the Father Knows When. It Is Blatantly Apparent That Preparations Are Being Set, So Be Ready For Our Lord's Return. Scripture: Revelation 13:1-4

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

 http://pastorcharleslawson.org/ 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 

Keywords
deathprophecyhistorybiblicalpersecutionmartyrs
