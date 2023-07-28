The United States is under Maritime law/Lex Fori Law=Vatican law

[Oct 24, 2013] [KamikazeKoscki] The United States is under maritime law, and we are a colony of England even today. Also keep in mind that Washington DC is owned by the Vatican since the US gave the capitial to the european money powers for collateral in the first bank cycle of 70 years, starting in 1789. SO THE SUPREME LAW OF THE LAND IN THE USA IS Lex Fori LAW? THE LEX FORI=TAKES CONFLICT LAW AND PUTS IT INTO THE JURISDICTION OF VATICAN LAW.

Lex fori is the law of the land in US by virtue of the Act of 1871.

ex fori as it applies in this usage is that the law of the United States of America Corporation whose HQ is in DC will use its body of law and apply it to the 50 states. That's what I think this means. And they do that by virtue of the Act of 1871 that essentially created DC and the United States of America Corporation plus the 14th Amendment that makes the due process and other clauses of that Amendment applicable to the states.



NOW. To what extent is any of this ROMAN law? That's what we gotta figure out. We see the fasces. We know/think/believe/suspect Pope controls DC (which I still can't wrap my head around because City of London, Vatican, and DC are co-equal, each of them having different functions), so what law would that be? Roman Civil Law does not apply to Vatican city as a sovereign city-state. The law that would apply within the Vatican is Canon Law. To what extent is Canon Law operative within DC such that it could be pushed out by the United States of America Corporation onto the 50 states? I don't see it at all. http://www.highstrangeness.tv/articles/catholics.php

THE EVIL EMPIRE IS THE VATICAN! http://www.usavsus.info/

USAvsUS...See More



RepublicDeclaration of IndependenceTreaty of ParisChisholm v. GeorgiaDeclaration of IndependenceArticles of ConfederationConstitutionNorthwest Ordinance

https://tinyurl.com/InfoWarURLs

https://tinyurl.com/FElinks

