Steel Empire (1992, Mega Drive)

Steel Empire (know as empire of steel in Europe and Brazil, and Koutetsu Teikoku in Japan) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by Hot-B and published by It was also released for Game Boy Advance.

Steel Empire is set in a steampunk world featung giant battle airship and steam trains with giant cannons. The evil Motorhead empire is close to conquering the whole world, only the Silverhead empire are able to stand up against them thanks to their new fighting planes and zeppelins and tehir newly developed bombs.